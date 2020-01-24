With injuries stacking up, the Class B No. 8 Blair girls basketball team needed a new source of offense Monday at Plattsmouth High School.
Mya Larson answered the call.
The 5-foot-3 sophomore guard scored 16 points in her first varsity game as the Bears topped the Blue Devils 53-44. They'd trailed 24-20 at halftime.
“We knew she was a very good player,” BHS coach Matt Aschoff said of Larson, who could only play junior varsity games prior to Monday due to transfer rules. “She didn't play JV tonight. We said, 'You're not playing JV anymore.'”
No. 11's impact was immediate as she knocked down a 3-pointer just after entering the game off of the bench during the first quarter.
“Rely on the fact that they don't know who you are,” Aschoff said, recalling some of the coaching staff's advice to Larson. “I thought she did a good job reading it.”
The Bears trailed at halftime, but quickly established control of the game with a 13-5 third quarter. Makayla Baughman, another sophomore, had four points in the period, while Sophia Grantham — who led the Bears with 17 points — and Larson knocked down 3-pointers.
Though she'd never played a minute of varsity ball with her Blair teammates, practice work, seemingly, produced a seamless transition into the lineup for the transfer, Larson, who grew up in Blair.
“It's really just, honestly, our girls,” Aschoff said. “They're just so unselfish.”
The Bears sealed the victory with a 14-for-16 foul shot showing in the fourth quarter. Grantham and Larson combined for 33 points, while Ella Ross added 10 and Baughman had six. Maicy Lourens and Maggie Valasek scored a bucket each, before Valasek left the game with an injury. Another post player, Avory French, was injured in Blair's first game of 2020 against Bennington and hasn't played since.
Despite the injuries, the Bears improved to 9-3 with Monday's road win before facing Omaha Concordia on Tuesday night. That's where they earned their programs 10th win of the season, a mark its now hit just four times in the past 10 seasons.
Bears rout Concordia, 64-45
BHS started fast and put away Concordia on the road Tuesday, 64-45.
The Bears scored 20 first-quarter points to the Mustangs' six with Ross and Larson combining for 18. Ross was 3-for-3 on foul shots and hit a 3-pointer, while Larson knocked down two 3s.
Overall, Larson finished with a game-high 19 points for Blair. She made five 3-pointers.
Ross scored 18, knocking down three long-range shots, while Grantham added another 17-point outing to her senior season.
The Bears led 35-19 at halftime and 51-32 through three quarters. The victory was their sixth double-digit win of the 2019-20 campaign. They host Elkhorn (10-1 overall) tonight at 6.
