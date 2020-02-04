Blair girls basketball coach Matt Aschoff confirmed what the 59-25 score already told.
“Off night,” he said Thursday after the Bears' Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) semifinals loss at Elkhorn. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds and they shot well against our zone in the first half.”
The second-seeded Antlers led No. 3 BHS 13-4 after one period and 30-9 at the half, eventually securing a spot in the EMC finals against Bennington. The Bears, on the other hand, fell to 11-5 this season.
Senior Sophia Grantham led Aschoff's team with 13 points, while Mya Larson notched four and Maicy Lourens had two. Tia Murry and Maddy Meehan led Elkhorn with 10 points apiece.
Class B No. 9 Blair next hosts Omaha Roncalli tonight at 7:15. The junior varsity game begins at 6.
