Omaha Skutt capped the Class B high school football season Nov. 25 with a 21-20 championship game win against Scottsbluff.
A little more than three weeks earlier, the Skyhawks topped the Blair Bears, who celebrated their playoff-qualification and season accomplishments just days before the title tilt. During that postseason banquet, four Bears were celebrated for their All-District 1 first team selections.
Junior Dex Larsen ran for 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also throwing for 115. He added 222 receiving yards and had 30 tackles on defense.
Another first-teamer, senior defensive lineman Gunnar Ogle, notched 42 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss of yardage.
Brady Soukup played along both the offensive and defensive lines, finishing with 49 total tackles and 10 for a loss.
Colin Quick, too, played along the defensive line — finishing with 43 tackles — but made waves as Blair's primary receiver. The senior had 43 receptions for 578 yard and five touchdowns.
In addition, the Bears' Zach Wormuth, Spencer Galbraith, Aidan Mohr, Tommy Thompson, Gavin Acker, Jakob Meggison, Jacob Chavez, TJ Swaney, Jason Stewart, Nolan Osterhaus, Braden Hanson, Wyatt Ogle and Livai Opetaia received All-District 1 honorable mention.
Additional awards, including team awards, were presented at the Bears' banquet. Larsen and Gunnar Ogle received All-Eastern Midlands Conference first team honors, while Thompson and Wormuth were announced as Academic All-State recipients.
Larsen, Ogle and Osterhaus were the team's offensive, defensive and special teams Most Valuable Players, respectfully.
Ogle was the Most Inspirational Bear, while Chavez was the Most Improved. Mohr, Soukup and Thompson took Linemen of the Year honors, while Acker, Soukup, Wormuth, Larsen, Hanson, Lance Acker, Wyatt Ogle, Kip Tupa and Dane Larsen were their respective class' Lifters of the Year.
Luke Mathiesen and Zachary Ratfield were both presented the Bear Award, which goes to non-starters or injured players who show exemplary practice effort and are selfless members of the team.
Gunnar Ogle, Wormuth, Galbraith, Osterhaus, Hanson, Opetaia and Wyatt Ogle, meanwhile, received The 6 Award, which is presented to players who have their teammates' back.
In 2019, Blair finished 3-7 with wins against Plattsmouth, Schuyler and South Sioux City. The Bears were coached by Bryan Soukup and his staff.
