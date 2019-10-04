Blair's lead built during the top of the fourth inning was already in trouble during the bottom half.
Up 3-1, the Bears softball team saw its host Wahoo Neumann Cavaliers load the bases with just one out Monday at Hackberry Park. Undeterred, senior pitcher Tory Villotta threw heat to her sister, Tessa, behind the plate.
“I was just going for anything that would help the team out,” Tory said after Monday's 5-1 road win. “If I was going to throw strikes, I trusted my defense behind me to make the plays.”
But the right-hander didn't need her defense. She earned the second out on strikes and the third the same way. The Cavaliers' last batter of the fourth frame swung at a low pitch for strike No. 2 and high for strike No. 3.
The four-run victory pushed the Bears' record to 8-10. Neumann, meanwhile, fell to 15-9.
“It was a big confidence booster,” Villotta said of the win.
Coach Jennifer Fangmeier's BHS squad pushed ahead of the Cavaliers with a three-run third inning. Sophomore Jerzie Janning evened the game at 1 with an infield single before Hallie Lewis loaded the bases with two outs for junior Carmen Warrick.
“It definitely puts the pressure on,” Warrick said of stepping up to the plate with runners in scoring position. “But at the same time, it makes it more fun.”
The first baseman made it fun for everyone wearing black and purple, knocking in two of her teammates with an RBI double.
“I've been in a hitting slump for awhile, so I was kind of waiting for that,” Warrick noted.
A Janning fifth-inning sacrifice pushed the Bears lead to 4-1 before junior Hannah Koch — who it a grand slam last weekend against Elkhorn — notched an RBI single in the seventh for the fifth score.
Blair's Lyndsay Rahlfs, Tory Villotta, Samantha MacDonald and Tessa Villotta added their own hits as well. Tory earned the pitching victory with eight total strikeouts.
The Bears were set to host Bennington on Thursday before Saturday's Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament in Omaha. The Class B Subdistrict 2 Tournament is to be contested Monday and Tuesday.
