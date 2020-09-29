Saturday's Arlington Invite brought with it a feeling the Blair volleyball team has been working toward.
The Bears opened play with a 2-0 sweep of the host Eagles. The set and match wins were their first of the fall.
“I felt pretty good,” smiling sophomore Schuyler Roewert said, looking to freshman teammate Reece Ewoldt. “I don't know about you, but it feels pretty good to win.”
“Especially because its the first one,” the setter added.
BHS (1-11 overall) ultimately went 1-2 Saturday, while Arlington (3-11) was 0-3. The lone victory between the two Washington County teams came by 25-22 and 25-10 scores.
The first set was tight with Arlington taking an early 9-8 advantage on Kate Miller's kill. A win at the net by Roewert, however, earned Blair a 10-9 lead it would hold for the rest of the set. Emma Cada notched kills, Carley Damme had an ace and Claire Gochanour hammered the ball through an Eagle block along the way. Hailey Baker's kill gave BHS its biggest lead, 21-17, down the stretch.
Ewoldt, who didn't start the season on the varsity team, was setting up her teammates the whole way.
“I just thought outside would be the best choice,” she said. “(Emma) is our most consistent hitter.”
Arlington's Chase Andersen and Kailynn Gubbels had their own successes beating Blair's defense, but it wasn't enough to earn the first-set victory away from the Bears.
Miller would start the Eagles off with a 4-0 serving streak to start the second, but BHS quickly took control and ended the match on a 22-4 streak of its own. Cada's kill put the Bears ahead 7-6 before a loud block by Roewert pushed that advantage to 10-6.
“It's definitely a lot of fun to block people that are a lot taller than you,” the middle hitter said.
Blair went onto earn the second set by 15 points, kicking off a tournament in Arlington coach Brandi Nicholson was quite proud of.
Bears compete against Neumann, Roncalli
BHS followed up its first win with losses to Wahoo Neumann (25-7, 25-18) and Omaha Roncalli (26-24, 25-19) to cap its Saturday. The Bears play, however, impressed their coach.
“Honestly, I'm very proud of the girls,” Nicholson said. “I told them this is the best I've seen them play all season. They're talking. They're moving their feet. Our passing, which has been one of our struggles, was coming around today.”
Blair competed particularly well against Roncalli, which went 3-0 in Arlington. The Bears pushed the Pride during the first set with freshmen Ellia Klanderud, Addy Nilges, Joslyn Policky and Ewoldt playing large roles.
Klanderud and Roewert notched back-to-back points to pull BHS within 22-18 before Gochanour and Damme combined to even the score while on a 3-0 run. First, Gochanour tallied an ace. Damme then earned a kill with a tap before Gochanour's second ace tied the first set at 23.
Roncalli went onto win the set and the match, but the Bears looked as cohesive playing together as they have all season.
“This is the ball they should be playing all year,” Nicholson said. “I am very proud, and they played awesome.”
Before driving west to Arlington on Saturday, the Bears traveled to Lincoln High on Thursday. There the Links bested BHS 25-20, 25-16 and 26-24.
With the victory, Lincoln improved to 9-5, while the Bears fell to 0-9 before earning their first win Saturday morning.
Arlington goes 0-for-3
After finishing without a set victory at its home tourney Saturday, Arlington volleyball coach Katarina Nelson said the Eagles have been practicing better than they played against Blair, Roncalli and Neumann.
“One-hundred percent,” she said.
Roncalli topped AHS 25-17, 25-21 and Neumann won 25-7, 25-15 in part because the Eagles didn't play like they've practiced.
“We kind of took away that we need to apply what we've been learning in practice to the game,” senior setter Claire Allen said after the Eagles fell to 3-11 overall.
Andersen and Gubbels had individual kill streaks, Janessa Wakefield had an ace, and Kali Thomsen tallied a kill after a slick hit over her head against Roncalli, but AHS lost.
Nelson said freshman Lizzie Meyer was a bright spot on the 0-3 day, while Allen said the Eagles did well with their serve. The senior's team was also tenacious at times.
“We had some moments in that game where we were super scrappy and we were getting to every ball, not letting anything drop,” Allen noted. “All of the games, I would say, we had moments where we were scrappy.”
Arlington next hosts a triangular tonight beginning at 5:30.
