Fifteen Blair golfers took part in Tuesday's dual against Plattsmouth at River Wilds Golf Club.
Those 15 Bears led a dominant performance as coach Ross Udey's showed tremendous depth and won both the varsity and junior varsity team races, 213-244.
Blair's 15 golfers all scored between the 48-to-66 range over nine holes. Rachel Parks notched the Bears' best varsity score — 48, the day's low — while Mallory Stirek led the junior varsity with a 49. Even Emma Wilson shot low, carding a 52 for the Bears' third team, which finished with just 220 strokes overall.
BHS sophomore Anna Moore added 52 strokes for the varsity squad, while senior Ava Rech shot a 54. Kaia Stewart finished with a 59 and Neenah Lindner had a 64.
After Stirek's 49, Kylie Quick notched a 53 for the Bears' JV squad. Courtney Geise had a 54, Taeja Hipnar shot a 57 and another senior, Molly Kment, carded a 59.
Wilson's 52 was complimented by 55s for both Litzy Ortiz and Addie Stirek on the Blair third team. Senior Audrey Rolland shot a 58 and Maggie Sesemann carded 66 strokes.
The Bears return to River Wilds on Monday for the Blair Invite.
