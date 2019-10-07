Lina Scott was on second base for the final pitch of the 2018 Senior Night softball game.
A junior at the time, she felt the rush when Katie Gosker capped her Blair High School career with a walk-off homer to beat Wahoo Neumann.
A year later, Scott felt that same rush Thursday night against Bennington at the Blair Youth Softball Complex.
“I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's happening again,'” she said. “It was really nice.”
The Bears came back from a 5-0 deficit with eight runs during the fifth and sixth innings to beat the Badgers 8-5 on Senior Night — the 2019 edition.
“We all play as a family and that really showed tonight,” Scott said. “We didn't hang our heads when we were down by five.”
And the senior BHS players — Sydney Chance, Addie Mertlik, Scott, Lyndsay Rahlfs, Ashlyn McMillen, Tory Villotta and Samantha MacDonald — held their heads high in the aftermath. It was one among their ranks, Rahlfs, who delivered the game-winning hit during the sixth inning.
Senior No. 15 step into the batter's box with her team trailing 5-3, the bases loaded and two outs. Hallie Lewis, Scott and Hannah Koch watched as Rahlfs hit the Bennington pitch into shallow right field just out of the reach of the Badgers infielder who gave chase.
“Kind of scared me,” Rahlfs said. “It was really close to her glove.”
Lewis scored, Scott did, too, and Koch's slide beat Bennington's throw for a 6-5 Bears lead.
“I'm glad it was the go-ahead run,” Rahlfs said. “It took a little pressure off of our shoulders.”
Samantha MacDonald did that further when she notched an RBI single to push the lead to two runs. Pinch runner Julia Saylor then slid across the plate for Blair's eighth-run, capping the two-out, five-run rally for coach Jennifer Fangmeier's team.
From there, Villotta — a senior righty — earned the pitching win. She watched as her freshman sister teammate, Tessa, caught a foul pop for the third and final out of the seventh inning.
Rahlfs and MacDonald combined for six hits and six RBIs during their BHS Senior Night. MacDonald's two-run homer during the fifth inning provided the spark the Bears needed to push forward.
“We needed a run,” she said. “And pushing that across was great. It really set a base for the rest of the game.”
A game, Scott said, the Bears will never forget.
EMC Tournament canceled
Blair was supposed to play Bennington again Saturday to begin the Eastern Midlands Tournament in Omaha. Instead, the tournament was called off due to wet field conditions.
With the cancellation, the Bears went right into Class B Subdistrict 2 Tournament play on their home field. They faced Ralston during the opening round. For updates on how the game went, go online to enterprisepub.com/sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.