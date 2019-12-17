The Blair boys basketball team scored 30 points on back-to-back nights Friday and Saturday.
With those 30-point showings came losses to Eastern Midland Conference (EMC) foes Norris — 65-30 — and Waverly — 53-30.
On Saturday at Norris, the Titans took control with a scoring burst to end the first period. Up 16-4 through 8 minutes, the home team pushed its lead to 32-14 by halftime.
The Bears were led by senior Sam Lawton, who scored 12 points in three quarters before leaving the game after a hard fall to the hardwood. Sophomore Jacob Czapla, meanwhile, added five points during the fourth.
Before notching 14 against Norris, coach Chris Whitwer's BHS squad scored just nine first-half points against Waverly on Friday. The home squad would add 21 in the second half, but fell to the Vikings by 23.
Max Nickerson and Colin Quick notched all three of BHS' points during the first period from the foul line before Lawton scored the Bears' only two field goals during the second.
In the second half, though, coach Whitwer's team was more than respectable from the foul line, knocking down 12 of its 14 attempts. Nickerson was 6-for-6 and finished with eight points — the team high. Jason Stewart and Cade Ulven added seven each in defeat.
Waverly, meanwhile, was led by Noah Stoddard and Andrew Heffelfinger. They scored 17 points each, but it was, arguably, they and their teammates' defensive effort that earned them the 23-point road victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.