Three Blair boys basketball players recently received academic honors from the Eastern Midlands Conference.
Seniors Sam Lawton and Luke Mathiesen, and junior Cade Ulven, were designated as all-conference academic recipients. Their recognition came in addition to Max Nickerson's all-conference selection for his play on the floor as well as Lawton's honorable mention.
