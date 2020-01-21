When the week began, the Blair boys basketball team knew it was in for two home games against two highly-touted opponents.
Omaha Roncalli defeated the 3-9 Bears 71-38 before the No. 1 Omaha Skutt Skyhawks beat coach Chris Whitwer's team 61-33 Thursday night. The coaching staff wasn't judging those games on wins and losses, but more on how the contests played out.
“We wanted to see our guys' attitude, see our guys compete,” Whitwer said.
In the first quarter against Skutt, the BHS staff saw what it wanted to see.
Sam Lawton and Wyatt Ogle hit early two-point buckets to give the Bears a 4-3 advantage, which would reach 7-3 on Cade Ulven's 3-pointer.
“They just really were having fun. They were loose tonight,” Whitwer said. “We told them, 'You don't need to put any pressure on yourself. Go out and compete and see where things fall.'”
The Skyhawks answered with a 10-0 run before Lawton hit two foul shots and Jason Stewart hit the shot of the night — an off-balance, half-court buzzer-beating heave to end the first quarter.
From there, Skutt proved itself the No. 1 tea in Class B. It outscored Blair 25-2 in the second period and won the second half 21-19.
Gage Bertucci and Tyson Gordon combined for 22 Skyhawk points, while Ulven scored eight and Max Nickerson had seven for the Bears. BHS fell to 0-3 since New Year's Day, while Skutt improved to 12-0 overall.
Still, Whitwer was pleased with out the Bears stepped up and competed against top competition.
“Ultimately, they're good kids and they're working forward,” he said. “That's all we ask for, win or loss.”
