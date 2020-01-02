Even with two key Blair basketball players at home sick, the Bears pushed the one-loss Elkhorn Mount Michael Knights on Saturday at the Aurora Holiday Tournament.
After keeping Mount Michael within single digits — seven points — through three quarters, the Knights finally pulled away for a 58-41. Blair fell to 2-6 in defeat, while Mount Michael moved to 6-1.
“Our boys played well through three quarters and had multiple guys step up their roles today,” Bears coach Chris Whitwer said. “The kids fought hard and had a third quarter lead before turnovers cost us.”
Auggie Rasmussen led BHS with two 3-point makes and 10 points, while Colin Quick notched nine. Cade Ulven and Jacob Czapla added five each, trying to make up for the absences of Max Nickerson and Jason Stewart.
The Knights' Kaleb Brink and Joe Chouinard, meanwhile, scored 15 points apiece. They moved onto the Aurora tournament's title game, while Blair was set to play Omaha Gross — which it defeated Dec. 21 — for third.
The Bears' Tuesday win against the Cougars will be recapped in Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
