Blair boys basketball coach Chris Whitwer substituted Max Nickerson out of Friday's home game just as the senior's 10th point was tallied on the scoreboard with 1:11 remaining.
Just seconds before, four of Nickerson's senior teammates left the floor to their own cheers after the guard sunk the first of his two foul shots — the Bears last two points of the ballgame.
For three three quarters, 3-12 BHS hung with 11-3 Elkhorn, but the Antlers ruined Senior Night with a 18-5 fourth and a 44-28 win. The majority of the Bears' six seniors — Auggie Rasmussen, Jason Stewart, Luke Mathiesen, Sam Lawton, Colin Quick and Nickerson — left the floor Friday with looks of frustration.
BHS started strong with 3-point makes by Lawton, Rasmussen and Stewart leading to a 11-10 lead through 8 minutes. That advantage stuck through the second as Lawton and Nickerson knocked down buckets.
Elkhorn, however, started to take control of its road game in Washington County during the third period. The Antlers led 21-16 before two buckets by Blair junior Cade Ulven and then 23-20 before Nickerson evened the score with his second 3-pointer of the game.
Still, Elkhorn led by three through three periods and wound up winning by 16. Gannon Gragert scored eight fourth-quarter points for the Antlers, while Drew Christo had seven.
The loss was the Bears' sixth in a row. They play the Antlers again tonight in the first round of the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. The road game begins at 5:30 p.m.
