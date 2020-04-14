The Blair High School baseball team made the best of a tough situation recently, donating its water and Gatorade meant for the canceled spring season.
The Bears took between 20 and 30 cases to the Washington County Food Pantry, coach John Roan said Thursday. He noted that team parents are asked to donate water or sports drinks before the season, so players have something to drink during road trips or games during the year.
Blair collected all of the donated refreshments before its season was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. Roan said parents were asked if the cases of bottles could be donated to the food pantry and the parents agreed.
“It was a pretty good deal, a good gesture, by the parents,” the coach said.
The Washington County Food Pantry can be reached by phone at 402-426-0440. Donations can be dropped off at its Blair location, 1737 Washington Street, at the back alley door, according to its website. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday.
The food pantry is also open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
