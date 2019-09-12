The Fremont Bergan volleyball team was efficient Tuesday night, keeping Arlington off-balance and sweeping the Eagles 25-16, 25-10, 25-6.
A Milee Young kill and a crafty punch of the ball by Claire Allen got the Eagles (3-4 overall) off to a good start during the first set, but the Knights (5-3) controlled the rest of the match after falling behind 8-5.
“We started to play the ball to not make an error,” Arlington assistant coach Stacey Dunklau-Nelson said. Cailyn Johnson and she led the team with head coach Katarina Nelson away from the team on business. “We said we were going out knowing that we are going to be aggressive — the ball was going to be playable, hittable, inbounds — but we were tentative. It's not Eagle volleyball.”
Bergan finished the first set on a 20-8 run before jumping out to 13-1 and 12-4 leads during the second and third.
“Tomorrow we're going to be coming out and showing who we are in practice,” Dunklau-Nelson said.
Despite the loss, the Eagles' Chase Andersen, Young, Kate Miller and Kailynn Gubbels were able to ground attacks throughout the match. Even down late during the third set, AHS players were attentive in the huddle, nodding their heads to their coaches' points.
“They have bought into our system,” Dunklau-Nelson said with a caveat. “We're still working on discipline.”
The coach named two players who stood out for their efforts against Bergan. Allen led the team on the court and displayed good communication skills, while senior Maddie Brennfoerder's effort and ability to chase down the ball earned her mention, Dunklau-Nelson said.
(0) comments
