Washington County will have a new deputy clerk.
County Clerk Barb Sullivan said Lori Bensen will be appointed deputy clerk. She replaces Carol Kuhr who is retiring after more than 40 years working at the courthouse.
“We're very sad to see her go,” Sullivan said of Kuhr.
