The Bennington Rural Fire District, which protects a portion of Washington County, could convert from a rural to suburban fire district under a resolution which will be considered during a joint meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
The meeting, which will be held via the videoconferencing app Zoom, will be 8:30 a.m. June 16.
The move, according to Jim Lang, attorney for the district's board of directors, is due to the growth and development in the district's jurisdiction and the increasing amount of calls to which the department responds.
Bennington Fire and Rescue, which has 34 volunteer firefighters, covers 42 square miles of northwestern Douglas County and 6 square miles of southern Washington County.
In 2015, the department responded to 612 fire and rescue calls. In 2019, that number increased to 904. Lang said it is expected the department will reach more than 1,000 calls in 2020. As of May 28, the department had responded to 326.
The change from rural to suburban would allow the district to raise additional revenue to hire paid personnel, including a fire chief and paramedics.
“Right now, we are relying on our volunteers to a point that they need some assistance,” Lang said. “We're growing to a point where we need to put on paid personnel, in particular a paid fire chief, in order to run the department on a full-time basis so that our level of service stays up with the number of calls.”
Revenue would be raised through a combination of property taxes, receipts from rescue calls and interlocal agreements with the City of Bennington and the Village of Washington. Lang said as the jurisdiction expands, the valuation also expands.
“We're getting more dollars with the same levy,” he said.
In an email to Washington County Board Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, Lang said the fire district's general fund levy is presently 0.1355, which is the lowest for fire districts in Douglas County.
To fund the paid personal, Lang estimated the general fund levy would be raised 5 cents to .06355. That would be an increase of $50 per $100,000 of property value per year of a property owner.
While the intent is to add paid personnel, Lang said the department would still rely on volunteers.
“The volunteers are very dedicated and they have put a lot of time and effort over the years into the fire department, so they have a completely vested interest in this situation and will continue to have it,” he said.
The process to become a suburban fire district began April 15 when the board of directors approved a resolution for the change and to bring the issue to electors — those registered voters living within the fire district — at a May 5 meeting.
At that meeting, which was attended by 17 people, the resolution was approved by private ballot, which allows the issue to go before a meeting of the joint county boards, according to state statute.
If the county boards approve it, they enter an order, which allows Bennington to become a suburban district.
The concept, Lang said, would be to become a suburban fire district by July 1, host budget meetings this summer, which would conclude Sept. 20, and hire a fire chief yet this year. The fire chief would then hire additional personnel.
The transition, he said, would take about two years and include around eight paid personnel, including paramedics and firefighters/EMTs.
Kramer told the Pilot-Tribune she had concerns about the potential change. Kramer, who represents the area in which the fire district lies, also lives within the fire district.
Kramer said if the boards vote to allow the fire district to have paid staff, she's concerned the Board of Supervisors and the residents of Washington County will have no representation through the Douglas County board, which has purview over the district's budget.
“At this point, their budget is only operating expenses, it's not for any payroll. But once they convert over to a suburban, my suspicion is that we're going to see an increase in taxes to pay for the increase in payroll and then we will have no means of having any representation or our taxes will go up without being able to have an impact on the vote,” she said.
In his email, Lang told Kramer the suburban fire district would continue to be governed by the board of directors, which consists of five members, one of whom resides in Washington County.
Information on how to attend the meeting via Zoom can be found at commissioners.douglascounty-ne.gov.
BOB
Bennington Fire and Rescue calls
Year Total calls
2015 612
2016 732
2017 744
2018 673
2019 904
2020 326*
*As of May 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.