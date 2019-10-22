Colin Quick's football uniform was stained with blood.
The senior's Blair Bears ended their Friday night at Bennington High School quiet, receiving hugs from family, supporters and each other. They were slow to leave the field.
The No. 7 Badgers routed BHS 41-14. They improved to 5-3, while coach Bryan Soukup's squad dropped to 3-5 with one regular season game remaining.
Friday's game started close. Bennington's Nick Bohn threw the first of his five touchdown passes on the opening drive, but Blair responded with its own score 7 minutes later. Quarterback Jason Stewart scrambled into the end zone from 3 yards out before Nolan Osteraus' extra-point kick gave the Bears a 7-6 advantage.
Later, it was Osterhaus who, seemingly, kept BHS in the game on defense. Trailing 20-7 during the second quarter with the Badgers driving again, the junior intercepted a pass. He jumped the Bennington receiver's route and ran his way down the sideline before cutting back across field and running over the pylon for a touchdown. The pick-6 covered 65 yards and pulled Blair within 20-14.
It was as close as the Bears would get.
The Badgers outscored their visitors 21-0 during the second half, capping it with Grady Corrigan's 95-yard interception return during the fourth quarter. The pass was the Bears' third interception of the half.
Quick made highlight catches on the sideline and on a running back pass by Dex Larsen, and Osterhaus picked off a second pass, but the negatives outweighed the positives for Blair in Bennington. Personal fouls, an unsportsmanlike penalty and a thrown helmet in the BHS bench area were among the lowlights.
Despite the loss, the Bears moved up from 17th to 16th in the wild card point standings. Sixteen teams will reach the Class B playoffs at the conclusion of the season.
Now, though, Blair will focus on its regular schedule finale Friday at Krantz Field. The Bears host No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (6-2 overall), which is on a five-game winning streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.