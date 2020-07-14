The Fort Calhoun Seniors were routed by the visiting Bennington Badgers on Wednesday.
Bennington scored 11 fourth-inning runs during the 16-0 win.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, were outhit 19-1 in five innings. They committed three errors compared to the Badgers' one.
Fort Calhoun pitcher Joel Fern struck out a game-high three batters in defeat.
The Post 348 Juniors, meanwhile, split games against the Badgers and Yutan. The Pioneers lost to Bennington on Wednesday, but earned a 14-10 win against Yutan on Friday.
In the victory, Fort Calhoun's Tristan Fuhrman notched two triples and a single, and had three RBIs. He also struck out four Yutan batters, earning a pitching save after two innings of work.
