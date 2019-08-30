A benefit is planned to help a Washington County couple who lost everything in a fire earlier this month.
Clint and Debbie Frahm's home at 16733 County Road 15, Herman, was destroyed by fire Aug. 6. Clint and two chocolate Lab puppies escaped the blaze. The couple has salvaged a few family pictures and their safe with valuable documents such as titles and birth certificates, but little else was saved.
A benefit for the couple from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3480 Highway 32, Tekamah. The event includes a lasagna dinner and silent auction.
