A benefit to provide financial support to the family of Andy Andreasen is set for Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Rybin Building at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.
Andreasen, a longtime Blair business owner and a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, died unexpectedly in December after suffering a massive heart attack at his store, Andy's Mow Town.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly; children Nate (Heather) Andreasen, Craig (Holly) Andreasen, Brandon (Tonya) Andreasen, Josh and Faith; grandchildren Landen, Klaire, Eden,Elliott, Kaelynn, Ella, Emerson, Aubree and Elmer. Parents, Roger and Donna Andreasen; sisters Audra & Karen; grandmother Viola Crone; and aunts, uncles, nephews and niece.
"The reason we're doing the benefit is to help cover any costs that weren't covered by insurance," said Blair resident Kristen Wrieth, one of several people organizing the benefit. "Help support the family, help cover any costs that are still out there that didn't get covered … Stuff's not always covered, unfortunately."
Wrieth said the benefit, which was originally scheduled for January but moved to this Saturday, is still accepting items for a silent auction. Anyone who wants to donate items to the silent auction should do so by Thursday, but items will be accepted up to the morning of the event. People can contact Wrieth through Facebook or the Andreasen Family Benefit Facebook page to donate.
A 50/50 raffle as well as a pulled pork dinner and beverages will also be available at the benefit, with proceeds going to the family. Monetary donations can be made at Washington County Bank and Two River's Bank with checks made payable to the Andy Andreasen Memorial Fund.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up for donations. The link can be found on the Andreasen Family Benefit Facebook page.
"I had to tell (Shelly) 'This is what people in small town do, people that care about you,'" Wrieth said
