For the fourth time in four years, the Blair cross-country team's seniors ran a different home course Thursday.
A heavy morning rain forced the Bears to re-route their 5-kilometer race — which began and ended on the east side of Otte Blair Middle School — just six hours before it was set to start, assistant coach Carson Norine said. BHS earned two third-place team finishes on the new course, while senior Sam Lueders earned a race victory of his own.
Previously, rain had forced a cancellation of the Blair Invite during the seniors' freshman year. Their sophomore race was at River Wilds Golf Club before two home races were held on school grounds last year. Those races, however, took runners over hills and through trees.
“I was happy when they changed the course,” Lueders said after crossing the finish line in the day's best time — 16:45.7, nearly 25 seconds less than second-place Ryan Zavadil of Omaha Skutt. He wanted to avoid soft ground and those hills on a hot day in Bear country.
“It was about minute slower than I wanted, but there were factors in there that, again, you can't control,” Lueders said. “I was happy with my effort, though.”
Zac Boswell's effort earned him 16th for Blair, while Aiden Klanderud took 18th with a full-fledged sprint to the finish line.
“I just love to finish fast,” the latter BHS senior said. “Everyone was cheering at the end. I had to.”
Mary Roskens, meanwhile, was the first Bear in the girls' race to stop the clock. She did so in 22:15.7, while Lillian Knudtson was 10th in 22:58.9. Grace Galbraith earned 15th in 23:19.7.
“It was great being home,” Knudtson said. “There was so many people with water, and I love seeing faces from the city here because we don't get that much attention everywhere else.”
Though the heat and humidity took its toll, the Bears were happy their home meet had a start and a finish — even if the route changed in between.
“It's more fun,” Lueders said of the home race. “It doesn't really feel like a cross-country meet.”
The senior also noted the friends and family in attendance.
“It may be distracting, but its worth the fun,” he said.
Fort Calhoun girls earn 5th
While the Omaha Duchesne girls and the Skutt boys earned team titles in Blair on Thursday, Fort Calhoun was fifth on the girls' side and eighth in the boys' standings.
Kelsie Premer led the Pioneers with her 17th-place finish in 23:22, while freshman Dala Drowne was 21st in 23:36.3. Tessa Skelton and Savannah Lukasiewicz were 29th and 30th.
On the boys' side, Ely Olberding logged FCHS' top finish. He was also 17th, but in 19:13.6. Lance Olberding was 24th and John McKennan was 33rd to lead the Pioneers.
Arlington boys take 5th, too
The Arlington boys' cross-country team was fifth Thursday at the Blair Invitational.
Noah Kubat earned 10th against top competition in 18:21.9. The Eagles' Alex Luttig and Sam Kubat followed in 20th and 25th, respectively.
The AHS girls, meanwhile, were 10th as a team. Elizabeth Morrison led the way with her 26th-place finish out of 58 runners.
