Three sixth-inning runs pushed the Blair softball team to a 13-10 shootout victory Tuesday at Ralston.
The Bears notched 17 hits to Ralston's 13, according to stats kept by the Rams. Among the 17 was a 3-run homer by senior Tory Villotta, who finished with a game-high five RBIs.
Hallie Lewis added two RBIs for BHS, while Carmen Warrick, Lina Scott and Lyndsay Rahlfs each notched three hits. Warrick walked twice as well.
Blair jumped out to a 5-0 lead through one inning and 9-4 through two, but Ralston made a game of it. The Rams totaled six runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings, while the Bears scored one.
In the sixth, though, coach Jennifer Fangmeier's Blair squad scored three runs for the eventual win. The Bears improved to 5-6 with their second-straight victory after a 3-6 start.
The BHS junior varsity topped Ralston 14-6.
