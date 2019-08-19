Blair coach Bryan Soukup was one of 12 Nebraska high school football coaches recently selected to lead a Shrine Bowl team during the 62nd annual all-star game June 6, 2020.
The Bears' head man will be an assistant for Lincoln High coach Mark Macke on the North squad. He'll also be joined by Rusty Fuller of St. Paul, Josh Deines of Sandhills/Thedford, AJ Santos of Lincoln High and Paul Cloutier of Grand Island.
The South team, meanwhile, will be coached by Ryan Thompson of Ashland-Greenwood. He'll be assisted by Evan Klanecky of Centennial, Jay Lanstrom of Omaha Central, Troy Huebert of Central City, Nate Tonjes of Ashland-Greenwood and Brant Loewe of Omaha Skutt Catholic.
The all-star football game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
Fort Calhoun coach Andrew Christensen recently took part in the Shrine Bowl in 2016. Arlington's Steven Gubbels has also coached during the annual game, which raises money for Shriner Hospitals.
