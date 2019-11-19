The softball careers of Tory Villotta, Lina Scott and Samantha MacDonald intersected for years, leading to a senior season together at Blair High School.
Together again, the three Bears signed up for more last Wednesday. Villotta will play college softball at Southwest Minnesota State University, Scott will play at the College of Saint Mary and MacDonald will play at Briar Cliff University.
“It's crazy,” the latter said.
The fact that they could celebrate their signings together wasn't lost on the BHS standouts.
“These girls, I've grown up with them,” MacDonald added. “I've played softball against them, with them, for so long.”
“I've played with Tory for a long time, so seeing her go through the same success I'm going through is great,” Scott said. “Same thing with Sami. I'm just really proud of all of us.”
“It's awesome,” Villotta noted. “It's such a big step in our lives, and the fact that I can share that with them is just amazing.”
Scott signs with Flames
The Flames added a second Washington County softball player to their roster with the signing of Scott.
Herman native Jessica Fleischman, who graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School, will be a senior when the Blair Bear joins the fold. Scott picked Saint Mary because of its nursing program as well as its softball program.
“It's very exciting because I started (playing softball) when I was very little,” she said. “So all the time and effort that not just me, but my parents and all my coaches put in really pays off in this moment.”
The Flames were 17-29 last spring, but were 7-3 at home under coach Carolyn Todd Bray. They play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
Scott, meanwhile, joins her new school having finished her stint at her last on a roll. The Blair senior had three homers, including a grand slam, during her team's subdistrict tournament run.
MacDonald joins Scott in GPAC
Briar Cliff also plays in the GPAC.
Like Scott, MacDonald wants to get into her school's nursing program, but the infielder also picked her new Sioux City, Iowa, home due to the campus and coach Erin Bly.
“First of all, I love the coach,” MacDonald said. “Absolutely love her.”
The opportunity to play as a Charger is one the all-state honorable mention Bear looks forward to.
“I'm just excited to play on a higher level now,” MacDonald said. “I'm ready to make myself better, so we can do good stuff.”
The senior's brother, Jake, is a college baseball player at William Jewell in Missouri and has clued her in on what to expect.
“It's a lot more work,” MacDonald said, adding that she's up for it.
Villotta picks SMSU
Villotta committed to Southwest Minnesota State during January of her junior year at Omaha Marian.
Ten months later, she finally signed as a senior at Blair High School.
“This is the final step and it's really becoming real now,” Villotta said. “(I was) definitely looking forward to it.”
The right-handed pitcher went to multiple softball camps before making her choice on a school.
“I found SMSU and I really zoned in on that,” Villotta said. “I really like the programs there, and the location, so it worked out perfect.”
The senior will join the Mustangs just as another former Blair Bear, Emma Grote, graduates. Last spring, they were 19-26 with a 13-17 record in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Villotta said she'll pitch, hit or do whatever SMSU needs her to do to be the best it can be.
