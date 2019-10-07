The Blair football team's offense had it going Friday night at Krantz Field.
The Bears scored nine first-half touchdowns, jumping ahead of Schuyler 62-0 and winning by that same score. Junior running back Dex Larsen led the way with five scores, while Colin Quick, Wesley Gunderson and Livai Opetaia added the rest all before the intermission.
In its past five games against Schuyler, BHS has outscored the Warriors 215-14. Friday's victory came by the widest margin. Sixty-two points is the sixth-most the Bears have ever scored in a ballgame, according to the school record book.
Larsen scored Blair's first three touchdowns on runs of 10, 4 and 13 yards. Nolan Osterhaus knocked through extra-point kick after all three for a 21-0 advantage.
The fourth and final score of the first quarter came when quarterback Morgan Rump completed an 18-yard pass to Colin Quick, who beat his man to the back of the end zone.
Larsen then started off the second quarter with his fourth and fifth touchdowns of the game. He first scored from 68 yards out before notching a 22-yarder. The junior's five touchdown runs tied a school record for rushing scores in a game. Dalton Lewis, Jake Schany and Ryan Randall had met that mark in the past.
Gunderson, who was lined up at fullback, later scored on a 15-yard run up the middle of the field before Opetaia capped the Bears' scoring with runs of 18 and 6 yards. Charlie Kies added the last two extra-point kicks as BHS improved to 3-3 this season.
