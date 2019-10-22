Every Blair Bear had crossed the finish line and coach Darren Harsin was able reflect on the results.
Nine BHS cross-country runners qualified for the Class B State Championships during Thursday's District 2 meet at Elkhorn Mount Michael.
“I wouldn't have been surprised,” Harsin said of the day's outcome. “But I would have hoped for a little better.”
The Blair boys finished third and qualified as a team, while the girls fell short of a team qualification by one point. Bennington was third and the Bears were fourth.
“This is, without a doubt, the toughest district in the state,” Harsin said. The Omaha Skutt boys and the Omaha Duchesne girls won team titles. “We knew that there was going to be, probably, one of the top five or six teams in the state left home. On the girls' side, it was us. And on the boys' side, it happened to be Mount Michael.”
The Bears' lead runner in the boys' 5-kilometer race was senior Sam Lueders. The standout finished second to Skutt's Ryan Zavadil in 16:00.5. The top-two finishers ran with the pack early, but separated themselves toward the 1-mile mark.
“I wish I would have ran faster and I wish I wouldn't have gotten passed at the end,” Lueders said.
Despite that self-assessment, the senior's goal remains as high as can be for Friday's state meet on the Kearney Country Club course.
“Taking a shot at the state title,” he said of his plans.
Sophomore Jacob Rupp was the second Blair runner to cross the finish line in the boys' race. He did so in 16:56.5 to claim 11th, which would have qualified him for the state meet as an individual.
Instead, Rupp's teammates' work on the Mount Michael course earned the team a trip to Kearney. Senior Zac Boswell was 16th in 17:08.3, Aiden Klanderud was 19th and Ethan Funk was 25th. Mason Bell came in 27th.
Though they came up short of their own team qualification, five of the coach Harsin's six runners in the girls' race recorded personal bests Thursday. Sophia Baedke, Mary Roskens and Grace Galbraith will continue on at the state meet.
Baedke said the Bears knew the district race was going to be as tough as the state 5K or, maybe, even a little tougher. The sophomore was eighth in 20:45, Roskens was 10th in 20:49.3 and Galbraith was 13th in 21:02.5.
“I feel pretty confident,” Baedke said of her feelings after the race. “I think the girls that qualified are going to have a very successful state this year.”
Preparation will be key.
“I think coach is going to push us a little bit, but also be smart with our workouts so we can really dominate at state this year,” she added.
Blair senior Lillian Knudtson had her high school career come to a close with a 19th-place district finish. She clocked in at 21:36.3, while Hailey Amandus took 20th and Katie Matney was 25th.
The Class B state girls race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday. The boys' race is set for 3:30.
