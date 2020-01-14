The Blair High School basketball teams' Friday night trip to Nebraska City was postponed by the snowstorm that moved through southeast Nebraska that evening.
The Bears' girls and boys teams were set to play a doubleheader against the Pioneers, but, instead, had the weekend off. The girls team is 7-3 this season and ranked No. 9 in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald.
The BHS boys, meanwhile, are 3-7. Coach Chris Whitwer's team is set to host Omaha Roncalli tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Coach Matt Aschoff's girls, meanwhile, will be at home against Omaha Skutt Catholic on Thursday. Their game begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the boys' game.
Both teams' Nebraska City games had not been rescheduled as of Saturday night.
