Blair senior lineman Brady Soukup was announced as a North Team football player Saturday for the upcoming 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.
The all-star event will take place June 6 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney and benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Soukup, who recently signed to play college football with the Concordia Bulldogs, will be joined at the game by his father, Bryan Soukup, who will assist North head coach Mark Macke of Lincoln High.
Brady Soukup played both offensive and defensive line during his senior season last fall, finishing with 49 total tackles. Ten of those tackles were for a loss of yardage.
Soukup was an all-district and all-state honorable mention recipient at the conclusion of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.