Though scheduled for three games at Lincoln's Doris Bair Softball Complex, the Blair Bears played just one Saturday against Elkhorn, falling 9-6.
BHS' road trip to a Lincoln Southeast tournament was cut short when storms rolled in over town on game day. Coach Jennifer Fangmeier's squad was also supposed to play Norfolk and Lincoln Northeast.
Instead, the Bears only faced a familiar foe in the Class A, 22-3 Antlers. The teams' fourth matchup went the same way the first three did — in Elkhorn's favor.
Blair made them sweat, though. It jumped out to a 6-0 lead through 1 ½ innings and led until the Antlers evened the score during the bottom of the sixth winning. The game stayed tied until Jaycee Schutte provided the walk-off knock in the seventh.
Now, the Bears have lost to Elkhorn by scores of 8-1, 12-1, 2-0 and 9-6. They are 7-10 overall.
Hannah Koch — who hit a grand slam — and Lyndsay Rahlfs combined for BHS' six RBIs, according to Elkhorn's stat sheet. Tory Villotta struck out four Antlers, too.
