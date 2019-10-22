The Blair volleyball team earned a road win in Omaha on Thursday, besting the Class A Benson Bunnies 3-1.
Three set victories gave the Bears plenty to celebrate on the court and pushed their season record to 3-18 before Saturday's trip to Norfolk Lutheran for a tournament.
“That was really fun,” junior Morgan Potts said at Benson High School. “Even though we got one set that wasn't ours, we worked hard, figured it out and got the win.”
Blair earned Thursday's match victory 26-24, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22. The back-and-forth match flipped fully to the BHS side during the third set. Katie Frazer's hard spike took the wind out of Benson player and pushed the Bears' lead to 15-11. They win by seven before leading by as many as seven during decisive fourth.
Frazer and Emma Cada had multiple kills throughout the night, Megan McKeon and Frazer had aces and Madyson Back sealed the first set with her own kill. Freshman Schuyler Roewert added a block or two at the net and junior Carley Damme worked into the setter position for assists coach Brandi Nicholson made note of.
“It's a good fun thing every now and then,” Damme said of her work as the Blair setter. “I tried my best to involve everybody. You get more points if you switch it up a lot.”
Thursday's win was Blair's second in less than a week after it went nearly a month between its first and second victories. Potts said the team has improved, particularly in one key area.
“Definitely spotting the hits, for sure,” she said. “I think we've all gotten better at that.”
When asked if the Bears would enjoy their drive home from a road victory, Damme had no doubt.
“It'll be a good time,” she said.
Bears win another in Norfolk
The Blair volleyball team loaded up for a road trip again Saturday, competing in Norfolk Lutheran's Eagle Classic Tournament.
The Bears played four matches, capping their day with a victory against Niobrara/Verdigre. In just one week, from Saturday to Saturday, coach Nicholson's team won three matches after winning just one beforehand all season. It is 4-21 this season with a tonight's match at Nebraska City as its regular season finale.
