Circumstances forced the Blair High School volleyball team to miss out on scrimmages and league play this summer.
Monday through Thursday, however, the Bears worked to make up for that lost court time on their home floor.
“Here, we're just trying to hone more of our skills,” coach Brandi Nicholson said Tuesday on the second day of volleyball camp. “We're going to try to clean everything up.”
The overarching goal is to be as ready as possible for the fall season, which is fast approaching.
“Start our season and go, and be ready for it,” Nicholson said, reiterating the objective. “I'm just hoping this will cement more of what we've been working on.”
While scrimmages and summer leagues were out, Blair's players have been able to get together to play in recent months.
“A lot of them have been coming to open gyms,” Nicholson said. “I've had an excellent turnout for open gyms this year. So, they've been getting touches on the ball.”
Those touches continued during camp. On Tuesday, after stretching, the Bears in grades 8-12 broke up into groups and worked at separate nets that were set up from one end of the gym to the other.
“A lot of girls,” Nicholson beamed beforehand, noting camp numbers in the 40s. “(We're) keeping them busy, keeping them moving. They're working hard.”
Blair was 5-23 in 2019. Major varsity contributors Emma Cada, Grace Wibbels, Carley Damme, Ella Ross and Schuyler Roewert were among those in attendance for Tuesday's camp session.
