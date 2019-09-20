Blair home run hitters get their picture taken after softball games.
On Monday night at Papillion-La Vista South, three Bears posed and smiled for assistant coach Monica Maly's iPhone.
“It's a memory,” senior slugger Lyndsay Rahlfs said. “Something to look back on.”
Monday's photo will be remembered as a 10-6 BHS victory against the Class A Titans. Homers by Hallie Lewis, Samantha MacDonald and Rahlfs certainly helped their team's cause.
Lewis' line-drive dinger over the centerfield fence came during the second inning with Blair already leading 1-0 on Tory Villotta's first-inning sac fly. The junior rounded the bases, barely cracking a smile until she saw coach Jennifer Fangmeier beyond third base and her teammates flocking around home plate.
“I was trying to hold it in,” Lewis said, no longer holding off a smile.
An inning later, MacDonald pushed the Bears ahead 4-0 with bomb to right-center. The senior received the same treatment as Lewis, meeting her rowdy peers at home plate.
“Your team is all around you celebrating, so its just a lot better,” she said.
Later, Rahlfs' sixth-inning three-run homer all but put away Papillion-La Vista South. The shot scored Lina Scott and Hannah Koch for a 9-3 advantage.
“It was my one and only hit of the game,” Rahlfs admitted. “It gave us energy in the dugout.”
Blair's Carmen Warrick, Koch and Lewis added non-home run related RBIs during the win, too. The Bears outhit their hosts 11-8 for the game.
Defensively, coach Fangmeier's team survived a four-error night.
“Once it happens, it's done,” MacDonald said in regards to moving past miscues in the field. “You can't think about it anymore.”
Villotta pitched a clean, 1-2-3 seventh inning to catcher Tessa Villotta, her sister, finishing off the victory with her ninth strikeout.
“It was pretty important because we have a really big week ahead of us,” Lewis said.
That week continued Tuesday at the Blair Youth Softball Complex.
Elkhorn tops Blair 12-1
The Class A No. 2 Elkhorn softball team traveled to the Youth Softball Complex on Tuesday and bested Blair 12-1 in four innings.
The Antlers improved to 15-3 after jumping out to a 7-0 lead through one inning.
The Bears fell to 6-7 in defeat. They wore blue jerseys in support of BHS teacher Amy Murray and colon cancer awareness.
Blair played at Waverly on Thursday and next competes Saturday in an Elkhorn triangular. During the triangular, the Bears face Malcolm at 11 a.m. and the Antlers at 1 p.m.
