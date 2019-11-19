Nebraska Roos

The UMKC women's soccer team finished 2019 13-4-4 on Nov. 8. Before Sophia Grantham's signing, the successful team already had 11 players on their roster from the state of Nebraska. They are: Emma Wilson of Omaha Westside, Halle Hamilton of Lincoln Southwest, Kaitlyn Thiele of Millard North, Lilyana Gonzalez of Omaha Marian, Lindsey Prokop of Millard South, Ryley Nolin of Omaha Westside, Sarah Karloff of Gretna, Carly Janike of Lincoln East, Morgan McLaughlin of Gretna, Sam Marek of Papillion-La Vista and Bela Gonzalez of Omaha Skutt.