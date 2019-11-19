Sophia Grantham has been committed to becoming a Roo for a long time.
On Wednesday, the Blair High School senior made it official, signing her national letter of intent to play Division I college soccer at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC).
“It really means a lot,” Grantham said standing among friends, family and coaches in the BHS library. “All of these people that are here right now, all of my coaches that have helped me and my family … I'm super blessed.”
The standout Bear defender earned Class B all-state honorable mention last spring, while also receiving academic and athletic honors from the Eastern Midlands Conference. But she wanted to give credit to her family and coaches gathered. Digger Hawkins of Midwest Premier Academy, her club soccer team, was in attendance as were her BHS soccer and basketball coaches Erin Field, Peter Massa, Matt Aschoff, Kari Heser and Kelli Ray.
“Without them, I wouldn't be able to sign today,” Grantham said. “It's not just about me. It's about everyone who is involved and helped me get to this point. This is like my dream. Without them, it wouldn't be possible.”
The future Roo has been committed to joining UMKC since her junior year. The team, coached by Chris Cissell, finished their season 13-4-4 earlier this month. The Roos play in the Western Athletic Conference and had 11 Nebraska players on their roster this fall, including Lindsey Prokop of Millard South, who was second on the team in points with eight goals and three assists.
“The soccer girls, I've met them all already and they're amazing,” Grantham said. “I just wanted to be apart of a family culture.”
That's what she found in Kansas City, but for two more high school sports seasons — basketball and soccer — she is committed to her Bears.
“I'm still here for my team,” the senior said. “I'm focused with my teammates and all my friends right now on having the best basketball season, best soccer season.”
