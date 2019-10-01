Mallory Stirek shot a team-low Wednesday as the Blair girls golf team competed at the Elkhorn High School Invitational.
Bears coach Ross Udey called Stirek's play “consistent” as she shot an 18-hole 112. The team, meanwhile, was 12th out of 12 teams with 523 strokes. Millard North was first with 336.
Senior Ava Rech notched BHS' second-best score, a 121. Udey said she played well while competing in a competitive group of golfers.
Courtney Geise added a 135 for the Bears, while Molly Kment shot a 155.
