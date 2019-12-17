Blair wrestling coaches John Roan, Trevor Templar, Will Schany and Erich Warner watched warmups matside Friday afternoon.
More than 24 hours later, the Bears would finish 23rd out of 40 teams at the Council Bluffs (Iowa) Wrestling Classic. But, at that moment, Warner, the head coach, admitted to being a little more fired up than usual for his team's first appearance at the Mid-American Center.
The 12 mats were at the center of an arena that can hold more than 6,500 people. A giant big screen hung overhead on one end.
Then, there was the competition. Warner said a lot of the opponents, from five states, were going to be foreign to the wrestlers and him, but that's what was going to make it exciting. His Bears were directed just to give it their all.
In the end, BHS was 23rd overall, but seventh out of the 13 Nebraska teams in attendance — Millard South was second to Classic champion Liberty (Mo.). The Bears finished second amongst Class B teams, including 16th-place Omaha Skutt.
Hank Frost and Braden Hanson, meanwhile, had their team's most individual success. Frost, a 138-pound senior, was eighth in his weight classes with a 4-4 record. He topped wrestlers from South Sioux City, Waukee (Iowa), Fort Dodge (Iowa) and North Scott (Eldridge, Iowa), but dropped his seventh-place match by 7-2 decision.
Hanson, meanwhile, was 3-4 with wins against 182-pound wrestlers from Lincoln East, North Scott and Millard North. He dropped his seventh-place match to Joey Glogowski of Creighton Prep by 5-1 decision.
Blair's Landon Templar added a 10th-place finish at 126 pounds, going 4-4. He started Friday with back-to-back wins against Aiden Keller of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Lincoln East's Case Jurgens.
Lance Hume, meanwhile, was 10th at 220 pounds. He won four matches, earning his ninth-place match with a pin of Gardner-Edgerton's Jay Jensen of Kansas.
The Bears' Jesse Loges (16th), Dylan Berg (19th), Treyton Jones (15th), Trey Lewis (16th), Dex Larsen (13th) and Brady Soukup (15th) also notched top-20 finishes.
Overall, BHS notched 22 pins with Hume, Frost and Duncan Loges notching three each. Tyler Curtis, Jones, Berg, Soukup and Hanson added two apiece, while Lewis, Templar and Jesse Loges added one each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.