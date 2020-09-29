No. 5 Bennington used its speed to produce big plays to best the Bears 58-27 on Friday.
“I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage pretty well for the most part. We were able to run the ball and do some good things on the running game offensively,” Blair coach Bryan Soukup said. “I thought interior front we were able to stop the run. They just got us on the edges with the speed.”
The Badgers (4-1) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as quarterback Kale Bird capped a 70-yard drive with a 6-yard run for the early lead.
But the Bears (2-3) answered right back with a 75-yard drive of its own. Quarterback Morgan Rump scored on a 2-yard keeper. The extra point, however, was blocked and Bennington kept a 7-6 advantage.
The Badgers added to its lead on a 69-yard run, a 28-yard field goal and a 63-yard pass before Rump connected with Kip Tupa for a 32-yard score in the second quarter. Rump was 10-14 with 121 yards passing and 33 yards rushing.
Bennington led 30-13 at halftime.
Blair pulled within 30-20 during the third quarter when Rump scored on another 2-yard run, but that was as close as the Bears would get.
“We knew they were going to be a tough offense to stop,” Soukup said. “We needed to get one or or two stops and hopefully keep moving the ball on offense. It just didn't happen.”
Dane Larsen added a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final 58-27 score.
Dex Larsen and Livai Opetaia both surpassed 100 yards rushing with 122 and 103, respectively, for the Bears.
The Bears return home this week for a homecoming matchup against Omaha Roncalli (1-4). Soukup said his team will use this loss as motivation moving forward.
“Every week, whether you win or lose, is a learning experience and we try to learn from it and we just try to get better,” Soukup said.
