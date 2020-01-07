The Blair boys basketball team spent a good amount of time behind a locker room door after Friday's 63-36 loss at Bennington.
“I just told them, 'Successful teams are self-motivated,'” Bears coach Chris Whitwer said. He explained that his team has had good practices this season, but its also had “ups and downs” there, too.
Whitwer said he knows he and his staff will have to motivate their squad at times, but he also needs some of the players to take more ownership in practice after BHS fell to 3-7 Friday night. Those Bears need to show a desire to improve after their 27-point loss to the Eastern Midlands Conference foe Badgers (6-3 overall).
“We've got guys in there that can,” Whitwer said. “But nothing will change as long as we allow things to be the same.”
Simply put, Friday's output didn't get the job done. Blair trailed 8-0 early and 18-9 after one period before its disadvantage grew to a dozen by the intermission.
“At halftime, we were only down 12 and it felt like we were down by about 25 points,” Whitwer said.
Soon enough, the Badgers pushed their lead to 25 and then 27 during a 18-6 fourth quarter. Nick Bohn and Grady Corrigan combined for 37 Bennington points, which is one more than the Bears had as a whole.
“We got outworked,” Whitwer said, citing his team's rebounding and turnovers.
Wyatt Ogle was a rare Blair bright spot, finishing with 15 points. The 6-foot-3 sophomore made six buckets — including two on long jump shots just inside the 3-point line — and was 3-for-4 from the foul line.
Senior Sam Lawton added seven points for the Bears, while Max Nickerson had six.
BHS next plays Friday at Nebraska City.
