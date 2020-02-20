The Blair girls basketball team lost handily Tuesday at 20-2 Bennington, but the Bears aren't finished.
With top-16 standing in Class B, the Bears will play a district final sub-state game Saturday with an opportunity to make an improbable trip to the state tournament. They'll play at Sidney, though a game time was unavailable as of press time.
“Our girls have had adversity all year with different lineups, losses that have been tough and exciting wins — all that stuff,” BHS coach Matt Aschoff said after Tuesday's 67-36 loss during the B-4 Subdistrict final. “We've been telling them all year, all the road games and that stuff, we think its happening for a reason. Hopefully, it shows up Saturday.”
The Bears showed up to Bennington with two key contributors home sick and the Badgers took advantage, outscoring Blair 22-10 in the first period. Aschoff's eighth different starting lineup in the past 13 games couldn't keep with its host early and couldn't make the comeback late.
“We thought we were going to have everyone healthy,” Aschoff said.
Senior guard Sophia Grantham scored 17 points in her return from injury, but no one else scored more than Makayla Baughman's six. Mya Larson and Ella Ross were unavailable due to illness.
Now, though, the Bears have one more chance to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1998.
“Thursday and Friday is where we've got to get better. We have to get better,” Aschoff said. “That's what's going to show.”
With Grantham and the previously injured Avory French back on the floor, BHS hopes to be healthy for its district final, too.
“Going into Saturday, no one cares what your record is anymore,” Aschoff said. “Nobody cares how much you won by last or lost by. It doesn't matter. We have one game to do our best.”
Bears top Schuyler, 49-8
The Bears scored 14 points before Schuyler was able to get on the scoreboard Monday during the first round of the B-4 Tournament.
The dominance continued throughout as BHS won its 14th game of the season — a program high since doing the same in 1999 — 49-8.
French led the Bears with 15 points, while Ross had 10 and Maggie Valasek had nine. Sami Murray scored five points, including three on a long-range make just before the end of the 40-5 first half.
