Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Some snow showers early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.