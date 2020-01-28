Blair sophomore Sami Murray came out of Friday's 54-48 home loss with tears welling up in her eyes.
The Class B No. 9 Bears wanted to win for their teammates on Senior Night.
They wanted to beat Class A No. 10 Elkhorn to continue to prove themselves.
But, most importantly, they wanted to win because Friday was the Wipe Out Cancer Coaches vs. Cancer game and Murray's mother was in the crowd. Amy Murray, a BHS teacher, fights her cancer every day.
Noticing Sami's tears, Blair coach Matt Aschoff followed No. 2 to the end of the bench, putting his arm around her with both of their backs to the fourth-quarter action on the floor.
“She's like, 'I just don't want to lose,'” Aschoff recalled. “And I'm like, 'Win or lose, we love you Sami.'”
He continued, trying to comfort his starting guard.
“'There's more to it than 'win or loss,'” Aschoff said. “'You're playing hard. You're fighting. You're playing great.'”
Elkhorn outscored the Bears 13-7 during the fourth period to win by six points. Maicy Lourens' bucket evened the score at 46 with just a few minutes remaining, but Reilly Palmer's 3-pointer spurred on an Antler road victory.
BHS senior Sophia Grantham scored 16 points, Makayla Baughman had 11 and Murray added 10 with three 3-pointers, but it wasn't quite enough. Still, Aschoff couldn't have been more proud of what he saw out of the Bears on Friday night.
“We're very proud of the girls,” the coach said. “They had a lot going through their minds. And to come out and fight, and keeping fighting when they got down a little bit in the fourth quarter and second half … I'm just so proud of them.”
A sophomore guard, he said, had one of her best games.
“I told Sami, 'It shows how strong of a person you are to play like you did,'” Aschoff recalled. Later, he added, “I'm also very proud of our team because they were there for her.”
After the game, Blair basketball players from both the boys and girls teams presented pink roses to folks in the crowd, who've been affected by cancer. A line formed at the center of the home stands in front of Amy. One by one, girls basketball players presented the mother and teacher flowers. Many embraced her with tears in their eyes.
“Sami has been so, so strong this season,” Aschoff said afterward, his voice cracking. “We're just so proud of her for her strength and her resiliency.”
The sophomore hugged her mother last. The proud feelings appeared to go each way in their embrace.
