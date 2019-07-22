The Blair Senior Legion baseball team is dedicating its Class B Area 3 Tournament to Mark Thompson — the father of outfielder Caddon Keatts — who is fighting lung cancer.
The Bears had a “Team Mark” banner on their dugout Saturday night at Vets Field and had Thompson throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
“He teared up and everything,” Keatts said. “He was emotional, but he was really thankful.”
The pitch was a bit short of its target — his son behind the plate.
“At work today, we told him to go throw some rocks so he could get one good, but I don’t think he did that,” Keatts said, grinning.
The Blair Bear said it was a special night for everyone involved.
“We’re a really close family, so everybody comes together,” Keatts said. “Then, coming to baseball, everybody here is a family. So, doing this for him — I think everybody had a reason to want to be here and play … That was just a booster.”
The Bears beat Omaha Roncalli 10-4. Keatts had two hits and an RBI.
