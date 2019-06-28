With the Fourth of July only days away, fireworks have begun to light up the night sky around the state. But not in all cities.
Nebraska allows the sale of consumer fireworks between June 24 and July 5 and between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 each year, but local jurisdictions can be more restrictive.
This year, the City of Omaha restricted the use of fireworks in the city from noon to 11 p.m. July 2-4. However, fireworks can be purchased starting today. It's likely that it won't be long after that that residents will begin to hear the big booms and see the bright flashes as fireworks enthusiasts just won't wait for July 2.
The City of Blair allows a more reasonable time to set off bottle rockets, party poppers, firecrackers and every other type of fireworks. Residents can discharge fireworks from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. June 24 through July 2 and 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. July 3-5.
As residents light up the night sky, there are two things they should consider — being safe and courteous.
While setting off fireworks can be fun, it is also dangerous. In 2018, 192 Nebraskans suffered fireworks-related injuries, according to hospitals across the state.
Those shooting off fireworks should also be courteous to their neighbors. Not everyone enjoys the loud blasts from fireworks.
That being said, those who don't like them should remember the Fourth of July only comes around once a year.
Residents are encouraged to attend the Blair fireworks show at dusk July 4 on the former Dana College campus and the fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 6 at Arlington Summer Sizzle. They are both sure to be spectacular shows.
Donations for Blair's fireworks display can be sent to the Blair Fireworks Display Fund, PO Box 736, Blair, NE 68008, dropped off at the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce, 1646 Washington St. or go to www.blairfireworks.com.
