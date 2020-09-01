Blair Community Schools (BCS) has had a successful start to the school year despite the coronavirus pandemic, Supt. Randy Gilson said Friday.
“Credit goes to our teachers,” he said. “They've made a lot of subtle adjustments and major changes in getting kids back to school.”
In the first 10 days of school, the district had no COVID cases among students or staff. As of Friday, seven students were quarantined after their parents tested positive. However, none of those students have tested positive.
“Therefore, we haven't had to quarantine any of our students as close contacts,” Gilson said.
Prior to the start of school, a member of the Blair High School volleyball team was diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing student athletes on the squad, coaches and the positive student's siblings to be quarantined. That quarantine ended Wednesday.
The BCS Board of Education implemented a mask requirement for the start of the school year. Gilson said students have been respectful in complying with the requirement. Classes have gone outside more often to give students breaks from wearing the masks all day.
“It's really gone well and we believe the masks are one of the keys to mitigating the risks,” Gilson said. “It's also the key to keeping kids in school in case there are COVID cases.”
Other changes the district has made include multiple entrances at each school building and temperature checks using scanners that check not only if a student has a temperature, but if they are wearing a mask.
“Temperature checks have gone well. They were slow the first day, first couple of days at the middle school, but we've made some adjustments and that's helped,” Gilson said.
One of the biggest challenges for the district was transportation. Gilson thanked parents for being flexible, many opting out of busing to allow for the district to social distance while transporting students. Buses are limited to one student per seat or 23 students per bus.
The district also had to eliminate the bus loop at BHS, where students would change buses to be taken to their respective schools. Instead, all nine buses transport students from their home directly to their school.
“We were sitting on pins and needles Day 1 and 2 making sure that the buses could get in and out of those drive throughs,” Gilson said.
Blair Kids Academy, the before- and after-school program, also moved back to multiple schools rather than just at Deerfield Primary School so the district does not have to transport kids except from North to South primary schools.
Gilson credited Tom Anderson, executive director of operations, and bus drivers for making the necessary adjustments.
Lunches have also seen changes. Students at Deerfield, North and South are able to use the cafeterias with social distancing.
“At Arbor Park, we just don't have the space to do that so kids are eating in the classroom,” Gilson said.
Students at Otte Blair Middle School also ate in their classrooms the first two days before transitioning back to the cafeteria last week.
In the classroom, teachers have adjusted to teaching remotely as well as in person. The district has 182 students remote learning, while 126 are learning virtually through the Acellus Academy.
“Our teachers have really worked hard to utilize technology in creative ways so that the remote learners who are learning from home are a part of the class,” Gilson said.
Some classes are or will be utilizing additional computers to allow students to participate in group activities, including labs.
The district received a $15,000 donation from Two Rivers Bank, which ensured all K-2 students had a Chromebook.
“It meets a critical need to carry out our reopening plans, which includes offering all students the opportunity to learn remotely,” Gilson said.
