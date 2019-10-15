The former West Primary School is on the market.
On Monday, the Blair Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the administration to move forward with a notice for the proposed sale of the former school building, located at 2232 Washington St., by sealed bid as recommended by legal counsel.
The minimum bid is $430,000, which is the current appraised value of the building.
“The board believes this is a benefit to the community by returning the property to the tax rolls,” Supt. Randy Gilson said in a press release. “It removes the district from responsibility for maintenance, insurance or liability repairs moving forward. The board carefully and thoughtfully reviewed all possibilities and determined this was the most prudent course to follow.”
A notice for the proposed sale will be published on the district's website and in the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise for three weeks. Sealed written bids may be submitted to the secretary to the superintendent, Angie Conety, at BCS, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair, NE, 68008.
Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. Nov. 4.
The school board is expected to take action to accept a bid at its Nov. 11 meeting.
Read more about the proposed sale of West School in Friday's Enterprise.
