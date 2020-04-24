Blair Community Schools teachers and staff are offering words of encouragement for students through “virtual parades.”
The videos show the teachers holding signs saying how much they miss their students, telling them to keep working hard and to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic.
Arbor Park Intermediate School posted their video this week, while K-2 schools sent a slideshow out last week. Blair High School staff also posted a video earlier this month, while Otte Blair Middle School teachers are working on a highlight video that is expected to be completed soon.
Arbor Park Principal Laura Jackson said teachers initially wanted to do an actual parade, but because so many students live outside of Blair, they didn't want to encourage gatherings for the event.
“The virtual parade seemed like the best choice for us at this time,” she said. “We invited all of our staff to participate and send messages to our students.”
Other districts have posted similar videos. Blair's videos are posted on YouTube and the district's website, blairschools.org.
Jackson said she has received positive feedback on the video.
“We are letting our students/families know we are thinking of them,” she said. “Students can watch the video when they want to see some familiar faces they are used to seeing on a daily basis, and hopefully it brightens their day. We also tried to have some fun with it and hope it encourages them to stay positive.”
