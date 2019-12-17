CF Industries of Blair has awarded $3,059 in classroom mini-grants to 15 Blair Community Schools teachers.
The company has partnered with the district to offer grants to teachers who incorporate and promote agriculture and/or the environment in creative ways in the classroom.
“I'm so proud of our staff each year of really working hard to apply for these grants and implement agriculture-related lessons within the school,” Supt. Randy Gilson said. “There are some really neat projects this year.”
Teachers who received the funds are: Taffy Jones, Morgan Kowalewski (2), Laura Pike, Tracy Bye, Rebecca Cox, Krissy Anderson, Laura Schlacter, Carly Miller, Lauren Diffy, Brooke Roach, Jennifer Chikos, Carissa Donner, Kylie Dirkschneider, Heather Beal and Peggy Rutcosky.
