Blair Community Schools has placed one of its teachers on leave, pending an investigation.
Supt. Randy Gilson did not release information regarding who the teacher was, what the allegations are or which school in the district is involved.
However, he did send an email to parents Sunday that ensures BCS is making its students safety a top priority.
“Blair Community Schools has become aware of allegations that have been made against one of our teachers,” the email said. “The school administration is working to investigate and address this matter. Student safety is and always will be our first priority. You are assured that until this matter is resolved the teacher in question will not be on duty.”
Gilson assured parents that the district will be investigating the allegations and will handle the situation in an appropriate manner.
This is the second teacher to face allegations during the 2019-20 school year.
In November, a Blair High School teacher was investigated after allegations were brought to the administration's attention. While the district never released details of that investigation, the teacher later resigned.
