The Blair Community Schools Board of Education approved changes to the student fees for the 2019-20 school year, including a hike in school lunch prices.
K-5 lunches will increase from $2.75 to $2.85, while 6-12 lunches will increase from $3.05 to $3.10. Adult lunch prices will also go up from $3.65 to $3.75 and adult breakfasts will increase from $2.20 to $2.30.
The student breakfast price will remain at $2.10.
Other fees include:
• K-12 field trips not to exceed $15
• Grades 6-12 Chromebook user fee not to exceed $50. Parents may purchase the device outright for child's use throughout grades 6-12 at a cost not to exceed $220.
• Grades 3-5 Chromebook user fee not to exceed $20.
District receives budget authority, state aid certification
The district received its certified budget authority for the 2019-20 school year. The district's budget authority increased about $1 million from $24.5 million to $25.5 million.
BCS' state aid was also certified May 29 for $1,033,441. That's $455,000 more than forecasted after the state reduced the local effort rate from $1.0203 to $1.
The district's calculated needs came in $43,000 higher than forecasted and the state is making a $57,052 prior year correction that was not forecasted.
New teachers hired
The board approved the hiring of five new teachers. Supt. Randy Gilson said the district will now be fully staffed with the exception of a school psychologist.
The teachers hired include:
• Nicole Cloudt, fifth grade, Arbor Park Intermediate School
• Maggie Swenson, second grade, Deerfield Primary School
• Kendy Kube, fourth grade, Arbor Park Intermediate School
• Carly Miller, preschool, Deerfield Primary School
• Kelly Storjohann, fourth grade, Arbor Park Intermediate School
District receives donations
The board accepted a few donations Monday, including 20 new engines from Kohler Company to be used in industrial tech teacher Chris Schuler's small engines class.
The value of the donation is approximately $18,000.
The board also accepted a $1,000 donation from Mid America Computer Corp to be used for special needs purchases and $1,500 grant from Walmart to be used to purchase picnic tables for an outdoor classroom at Arbor Park Intermediate School.
District office to reopen at Deerfield
The Blair Community Schools administration office was closed Wednesday through Friday to move to its new location at Deerfield Primary School, 1100 Deerfield Boulevard.
The office will reopen Monday at Deerfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.