The Blair Community Schools Board of Education could meet later this month or early next month to approve a reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Supt. Randy Gilson presented a draft plan Monday to the BCS Board of Education during a work session prior to the regular board meeting.
A reopening plan committee, consisting of administrators, counselors, teachers, school nurses, bus drivers and parents will be meeting throughout July to tackle topics of concern, including facilities, transportation and extra-curricular; health and food services; academic learning and school operations; and wellness and human resources.
The committee will then make recommendations to the school board for reopening.
“No matter what plan we put in place, it's going to be impossible for us to completely eliminate the risk,” Gilson said. “So really we've got to focus on as much elimination as possible, but at the same time we've got to design a plan that's centered around mitigating the risk.”
The reopening plan, Gilson said, will follow a Community Risk Dial provided by Three Rivers Public Health Department. The dial gives an overview of the current risk of COVID-19 in the health department's jurisdiction with guidance for what precautions should be taken at each risk level.
The reopening plan has four scenarios based on the four colors of the dial — green, yellow, orange and red.
Under green, which is low level risk, school would be in session for all students and staff on campus beginning Aug. 19. Under yellow, a moderate risk, schools would be at 100 percent capacity with social distancing in classes of 20 or less. In classes of more than 20 or where social distancing of 6 feet is not possible, it will be recommended masks be worn.
Orange, or high level risk, would see 50 percent capacity in K-12 with two groups, one attending Monday and Tuesday, the other attending Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be remote learning.
Under red, or severe level risk, BCS would return to remote learning.
Gilson said the district would avoid using the orange or red scenarios unless required by the governor, commissioner of education, the health department or if limited staff is available.
“Last year, we closed school for an extended amount of time. This year, with contact tracing and more effective reopening practices, we don't expect closures to occur like it did last year,” Gilson said. “If we start having COVID cases at Blair Community Schools, it might just be closing a classroom, it might be closing a grade level at a school, but the whole district might be open.”
Gilson said the district plans to promote healthy hygiene practices, including staying home when sick, teaching how and making time to wash hands and encouraging and teaching students how to correctly wear masks.
The district has purchased digital non-touch infrared temperature sensing tablets to take students' temperatures as they enter the buildings each day. North and South primary schools will have one at their main entrances, Deerfield will have two, Arbor Park Intermediate and Otte Blair Middle School will have three and Blair High School will have four.
“Staff and students can walk through and get their temperature checked,” Gilson said. “An alarm will go off within a second as they walk by if they have a temperature.”
Gilson said he believes the district can use social distancing to mitigate the risk, while allowing the schools to open.
Class sizes in K-2 grade levels are small enough, with the exception of first grade, that desks could be placed six feet apart. An eighth section could be created in first grade to allow for smaller class sizes.
“I'm confident we can social distance,” Gilson said. “We can use indoor and outdoor bigger spaces for lunch so students wouldn't have to eat lunch in their classrooms.”
Arbor Park and Otte provide some challenges. However, Gilson said principals Kyle Johnson and Chris Stogdill are working on solutions to lower class sizes.
BHS will be another challenge.
“We're going to have to be creative with the high school or masks are going to be likely in some of the classes,” he said.
Other examples of social distancing include eliminating lockers, one-way hallways, stagger class exits, no drinking fountains, assigned seating and desks in rows, require face masks when moving and students report directly to classroom upon entering the building.
Gilson said both he and the reopening committee will make recommendations on masks. Ultimately, however, the school board will have to make the final decision whether to require masks.
The district will provide each child and staff member with four washable cloth masks.
In the survey sent to parents, 63 percent said they felt comfortable with their child wearing a mask at school, while 37 percent did not.
The survey, which was sent out June 25, also noted that 87 percent of parents felt comfortable sending their student to school this fall. Thirteen percent did not.
Gilson said 99 percent of parents responded to the survey.
“It provided us with some very valuable input and information,” he said.
The school board reserved July 27 and Aug. 3 for special meetings prior to its regular Aug. 10 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.