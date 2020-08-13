Blair Community Schools Supt. Randy Gilson said the district's goal is to have 100 percent of students in school when classes begin Wednesday.
However, if COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the schools should have to move to 50 percent capacity, the district will have a hybrid option for learning, he told the BCS Board of Education on Monday.
“This was a hole in our plan,” he said. “We were so focused on getting students back 100 percent that we still had a lot of work to do on this area of the plan.”
The hybrid schedule would see students whose last names begin with A-K in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while those whose last names begin L-Z will learn remotely on those days. L-Z would attend in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays, while A-K would be remote.
On Wednesdays, all students would learn remotely.
Dani Ladwig, director of student services, said Wednesdays would be asynchronous, meaning kids would get instruction and work on their own.
Ladwig said the district will also be sending a remote learning expectations document to parents, which will include the proper etiquette for students.
“We're going to try to scale up some of those expectations so that the remote and the in-person really feel as close to one in the same as they can,” Ladwig said.
Gilson said 255 students across the district have registered for distance learning — 142 for remote learning and 113 for the virtual learning Acellus Academy. Blair's total enrollment is 2,164 students.
Of those registered for the virtual learning program, 42 were high school students, including 11 freshmen and sophomores and 31 juniors and seniors.
During the July 27 special board meeting, the board voiced support that students learning remotely would be eligible participate in extracurriculars
However, Gilson said he didn't believe the board emphasized the plan for virtual learners.
BHS Principal Tammy Holcomb said administrators had concerns about the capabilities and limitations of the virtual program.
“Our biggest concern was if we have ninth and 10th grade students taking Acellus, which is a program that is not aligned with the state standards, and then eventually COVID goes away as does the virtual option, they're not going to be ready to come back to our state standard driven classes,” she said.
Holcomb said counselors have reached out to those who were registered for virtual learning to talk to them about that issue.
“If you're a ninth or 10th grader we're really going to encourage you to be apart of that remote environment because of that gap that will exist if you try to come back into a non-standards based class,” she said.
Board member Brandi Petersen questioned if parents fully understood that the virtual option did not align with state standards.
“I don't think so and I think that was kind of one of those questions that came up as it started to unfold,” Holcomb said. “So kind of our backfilling is to reach out and have those conversations with the families.”
Students were also told if they were taking the virtual option, they would not be eligible for extracurriculars. Holcomb said she had concerns about the safety issue that the district faces of those using Acellus, which allows students to work at their own pace.
“We feel like we can draw an equal sign between in-class learning and remote learning because they are participating at the same time class is happening, therefore from 8:10 in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon, we feel we know where those kids are at and what they're doing,” she said. “With the Acellus kids, we don't that have that kind of connection, so it kind of becomes a safety issue if we have those kids then coming in and participating in those extracurriculars.”
Transportation plan determined
BCS administration faced a challenge in determining how it would safely transport students to and from school, while maintaining social distance on buses.
At the July 27 board meeting, Tom Anderson, executive director of operations, said they were likely going to need to add four extra routes or eliminate the four-mile transportation radius.
Based on recommendations from public health officials, buses will be limited to one student per seat unless it is a family member.
The district sent surveys to parents seeking information on transportation needs.
“I think what happened was we started confusing them rather than helping them,” Anderson said.
Instead, Mindy Jorgensen, assistant director of transportation, and four bus drivers called parents and asked if they still needed transportation or if they could provide their own.
“Once again, what a great community that we have, the partnerships that we have,” Anderson said. “Enough people were able to opt out of transportation that we are able to keep nine regular routes — and that's what we have — to 23 or fewer seats.”
Due to necessary cleaning, there will be no changing of buses at the high school. Instead, every bus will have to go to every school to drop off students.
Anderson said they have not determined a solution yet for students who attend the Blair Kids Academy before- and after-school program at Deerfield Primary and are bused to their respective schools.
Anderson said the district has enough special education drivers as well as activity drivers, some of whom are teachers.
“We don't have a Plan B right now for when one of our drivers get sick,” he said. “We do have quite a few activity drivers and we're hoping that we can pull one or two of those. We've talked to them. Everyone is telling us it's kind of like a sub — it depends on the day.”
